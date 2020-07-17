Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 8.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,103,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after buying an additional 90,489 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heico by 15,765.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after buying an additional 417,779 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Heico in the first quarter valued at about $29,642,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 20.0% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,945,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heico alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.31. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.12. Heico Corp has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $468.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.69 million. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

In other Heico news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,812 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,272.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $4,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 928,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,818,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,113 shares of company stock valued at $19,260,506. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.