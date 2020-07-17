CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,942 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,532,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

CUBE opened at $27.90 on Friday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

