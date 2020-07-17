Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,997 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,828,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,875,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 134,721 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,815,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after buying an additional 2,384,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,601,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,693,000 after buying an additional 1,820,264 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $93,148,000. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

