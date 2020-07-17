Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,237,708,000 after buying an additional 236,699 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after buying an additional 1,230,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,368,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $504,354,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,059,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,977,000 after buying an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $181.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average of $177.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

