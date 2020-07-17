Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,324 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

RNR stock opened at $182.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

