Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $263,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $2,794,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,533 NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,533 NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF
General Electric Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC
General Electric Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 687 Shares of Wendys Co
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 687 Shares of Wendys Co
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Pentair PLC
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Pentair PLC
Booking Holdings Inc. Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC
Booking Holdings Inc. Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report