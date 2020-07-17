Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $263,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $2,794,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

