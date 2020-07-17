Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 7,351 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $177.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.79 and its 200 day moving average is $132.63. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -94.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 24,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $4,085,235.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 761,170 shares in the company, valued at $126,415,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 11,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total value of $1,939,403.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,041 shares of company stock worth $114,040,663 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.42.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.