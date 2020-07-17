Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Paycom Software by 588.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $294.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.55. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total value of $311,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,942 shares of company stock valued at $118,525,250. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

