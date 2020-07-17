Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 169,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Brown & Brown at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 43.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.