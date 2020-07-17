Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,095 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,430,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,911,000 after buying an additional 95,610 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after buying an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.22. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $155.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

