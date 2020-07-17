Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,896 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Regency Centers worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $70.13.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.