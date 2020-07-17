Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its stake in Prologis by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,808,000 after acquiring an additional 332,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,296,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Prologis by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

NYSE PLD opened at $93.74 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,863 shares of company stock worth $1,347,565. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.