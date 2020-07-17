Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 331 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crown by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

