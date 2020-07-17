Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 214 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hubbell worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $131.92 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.97.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

