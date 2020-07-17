Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $19,416,210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,333,000 after purchasing an additional 863,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,015,000 after purchasing an additional 385,666 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.