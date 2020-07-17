Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 39,818 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,818 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xylem worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,185,000 after acquiring an additional 112,405 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 146.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $2,054,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 11.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.23. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

