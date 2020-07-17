Edward John Kelly Sells 22,000 Shares of Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) Stock

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) Director Edward John Kelly sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total value of C$14,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,294.04.

Edward John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 23rd, Edward John Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of Inca One Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,350.00.
  • On Friday, June 19th, Edward John Kelly sold 21,000 shares of Inca One Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$14,490.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 10th, Edward John Kelly sold 40,000 shares of Inca One Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$31,200.00.
  • On Monday, June 8th, Edward John Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Inca One Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$15,600.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. Inca One Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.82.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Inca One Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

About Inca One Gold

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Inca One Gold (CVE:IO)

Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Edward John Kelly Sells 22,000 Shares of Inca One Gold Corp Stock
Edward John Kelly Sells 22,000 Shares of Inca One Gold Corp Stock
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $114,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $114,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc.
Joanna Coles Sells 5,586 Shares of Snap Inc Stock
Joanna Coles Sells 5,586 Shares of Snap Inc Stock
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc
Globus Medical Inc Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
Globus Medical Inc Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
First Solar, Inc. Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
First Solar, Inc. Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report