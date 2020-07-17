Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $114,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,387.50.

NVR stock opened at $3,337.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,279.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3,335.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.46. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $47.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.