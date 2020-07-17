Joanna Coles Sells 5,586 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,712.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 15th, Joanna Coles sold 6,206 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $122,940.86.
  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Joanna Coles sold 6,896 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $119,990.40.

SNAP stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.79. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Snap by 7.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Snap by 7.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Snap by 15.9% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $114,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $114,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc.
Joanna Coles Sells 5,586 Shares of Snap Inc Stock
Joanna Coles Sells 5,586 Shares of Snap Inc Stock
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc
Globus Medical Inc Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
Globus Medical Inc Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
First Solar, Inc. Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
First Solar, Inc. Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
20,340 Shares in Limelight Networks, Inc. Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd
20,340 Shares in Limelight Networks, Inc. Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report