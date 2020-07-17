Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

TXRH stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

