Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,235,000 after acquiring an additional 115,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1,092.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,546,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,698 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,454,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after acquiring an additional 154,586 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

