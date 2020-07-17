First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 4,109 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 152.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $379,219.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,549 shares in the company, valued at $840,802.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares in the company, valued at $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,654 shares of company stock worth $1,466,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

