20,340 Shares in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLNW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,444,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,668,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 1,398,370 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $7.12 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LLNW has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Walter Amaral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $142,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,056 shares of company stock worth $4,708,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.