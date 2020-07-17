MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $166,000 in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LB. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB opened at $18.04 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on L Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised L Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.