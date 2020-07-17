MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys New Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,766,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,215,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 215,785 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 3,044,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,999,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 313,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 66,013 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVAX. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $874.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.20. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

