MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Zoetis by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,093,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $142.92 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

