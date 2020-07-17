MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUSHA opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

