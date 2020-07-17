MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys Shares of 1,648 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 94,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

NYSE CAT opened at $138.36 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.02 and a 200-day moving average of $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

