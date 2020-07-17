5,068 Shares in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in James River Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $47.66 on Friday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Equities research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. ValuEngine downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $515,517.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,770,342.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,117.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

