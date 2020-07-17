MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys New Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Resources Connection as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RECN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 49,458 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RECN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of RECN stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

