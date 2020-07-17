MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $316,000 Position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,080,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,050,000 after acquiring an additional 796,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,019.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,710 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,105,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,846,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,067 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,775,000. 52.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EGO opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.71. Eldorado Gold Corp has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $204.66 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.59.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

