62,220 Shares in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TransAlta by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,796,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,445 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,776,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,928,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransAlta by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 797,999 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.21.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TransAlta had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $813.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, July 6th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.