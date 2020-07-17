MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,200,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 27,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.60. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

