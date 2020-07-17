MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $11.74 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $644.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. CICC Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America cut Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

