Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,785 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 535.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 210.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

