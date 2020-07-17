Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

NYSE BDX opened at $266.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.02. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

