Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $35.01 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -875.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

