Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $343.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.58 and its 200-day moving average is $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $350.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.63.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

