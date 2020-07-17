Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,072,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,202,000 after buying an additional 488,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,352,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,997,000 after buying an additional 165,079 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,179,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,502,000 after buying an additional 191,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 216,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,532.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,280,000 after buying an additional 1,510,918 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $61.73.

