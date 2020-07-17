Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,610,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $814,430,000 after purchasing an additional 155,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,968,000 after acquiring an additional 749,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,644,000 after acquiring an additional 409,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,844,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $41.68 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

