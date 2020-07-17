Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 92 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,358,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Square by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $223,140.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,972.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $122.20 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $133.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 193.97 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

