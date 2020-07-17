Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of Principal Price Setters Index ETF worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principal Price Setters Index ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Principal Price Setters Index ETF stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Principal Price Setters Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

