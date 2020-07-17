Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 168 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. BofA Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $66.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $68.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

