Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 516 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Capital International Investors lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,412,000 after buying an additional 8,858,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,315,000 after buying an additional 7,550,274 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 15,141.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,819,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,716,000 after buying an additional 3,794,320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,143,000 after buying an additional 3,170,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $113,670,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

