Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after purchasing an additional 90,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $155.74 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

