Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43,165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

