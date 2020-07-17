Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 594 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 115.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,341,000 after purchasing an additional 987,179 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $117.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.10. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $118.36.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

