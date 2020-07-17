Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 49,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas acquired 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

NYSE DRI opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

