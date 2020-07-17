Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 898 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $34,716,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 118.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

