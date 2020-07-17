Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $154.10 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.